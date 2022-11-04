Ivory Coast sets Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to factor living income differential

Adds details

ABIDJAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has set a Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to account for a "living income differential" of $400 per tonne of cocoa on all contracts sold by Ivory Coast or Ghana, two cocoa council sources and three industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The sources said that cocoa buyers and other players in the sectors were also required to pay a positive origin differential, and that companies Ecom Trading, Sucden, CEMOI, Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam and Touton had all been informed about the new measures.

In addition, the sources said, council representatives will meet Mondelez MDLZ.O and other multinationals next week to relay the same message.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.