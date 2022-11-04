World Markets
Ivory Coast sets Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to factor living income differential

Credit: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON

November 04, 2022 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has set a Nov. 20 deadline for cocoa buyers to account for a "living income differential" of $400 per tonne of cocoa on all contracts sold by Ivory Coast or Ghana, two cocoa council sources and three industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The sources said that cocoa buyers and other players in the sectors were also required to pay a positive origin differential, and that companies Ecom Trading, Sucden, CEMOI, Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam and Touton had all been informed about the new measures.

In addition, the sources said, council representatives will meet Mondelez MDLZ.O and other multinationals next week to relay the same message.

