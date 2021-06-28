Ivory Coast sells cocoa export contracts worth 1.18 mln T for upcoming season

ABIDJAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has sold 1.18 million tonnes-worth of cocoa contracts for the 2021/2022 season, putting the world's largest producer on course to meet its September sales targets, two sources at the national cocoa regulator said on Monday.

The West African nation must sell a total of 1.6 million tonnes-worth of export contracts before the end of September in order to set a guaranteed farmgate price for farmers for the upcoming season, which will begin on October 1.

"We are in line with our sales forecasts for the first time and ... we are very satisfied with the price that we could offer to the farmers thanks to these sales," one of the sources at the Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) told Reuters.

Among last week's sales was a contract with agri-business giant Olam OLAM.SI for 100,000 tonnes of cocoa, the source said, adding that the company paid the $400-per-tonne premium on the beans, known as the Living Income Differential (LID), that was introduced last season to help curb farmer poverty.

But it was able to obtain a 200 pound sterling ($278) per-tonne discount on the country of origin premium, the CCC source said.

Olam did not respond to a request for comment.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two top cocoa producers that account for over 60% of output, have been trying to put an end to discounts on the country of origin premium.

The premium usually ranges from 70 to 150 pounds ($99-$212) per-tonne to reflect the quality of the beans.

Buyers have been pressing for the country differential to be turned into a country discount due to a drop in demand and an abundant harvest, so farmers could continue to receive extra cash while prices stay globally competitive.

Sources at the CCC have said that the countries are working together to find a solution.

"At the moment we can't say anything about our plans yet, but the goal is to get back to a positive differential soon and we are confident about that goal," the CCC source said.

