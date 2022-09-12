Ivory Coast sells 2023/24 cocoa contracts with positive origin differential

Adds context, quote

ABIDJAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has sold 25,000 tonnes in cocoa export contracts to global commodities trader Cargill Inc CARG.UL with a positive origin differential for the 2023/24 season, sources at the CCC and Cargill told Reuters.

The origin differential is a premium traders pay for cocoa beans from Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's biggest producers.

The premium is meant to increase the prices paid to impoverished farmers, but it has often dropped below zero under pressure from multinational traders and chocolate makers.

"On Friday we bought 25,000 tonnes with the CCC for the next season (2023/24), showing our commitment to support producer countries in their efforts to offer a decent price to farmers," a Cargill source said on condition of anonymity.

Two sources at the CCC confirmed the deal, saying it was the first time since 2020 that Ivory Coast has sold cocoa contracts with a positive origin differential on top of the $400 Living Income Differential (LID), another premium.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix and David Goodman )

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.