Ivory Coast raises cocoa farmgate price 11% to 1,000 CFA francs/kg

September 30, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

ABIDJAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.62) per kg for the main crop of the 2023/24 season, up from 900 CFA francs/kg last season, the agriculture minister said on Saturday.

The farmgate price for coffee was raised 20% to 900 CFA francs/kg, the minister, Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, told a press conference.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is expecting about a 20% drop in cocoa production this season due to poor weather conditions.

Cocoa futures have hit 46-year highs in recent weeks due to concerns over a supply squeeze in West Africa. Neighbouring Ghana has also hiked its cocoa price by more than 60%.

($1 = 615.5000 CFA francs)

