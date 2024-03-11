Ivory Coast rains should help cocoa mid-crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Rainfall was above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week and the weather should improve growing conditions for the April-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday. The world's top cocoa producer is in its dry season, which runs officially from mid-November to March, when rain is usually scarce.

Farmers said rains continued to strengthen cocoa trees for a second consecutive week after dry and hot weather in February.

However, they added that the mid-crop did not show a strong start on plantations after the October-to-March main crop tailed off.

"There are not enough large, almost ripe pods on the trees. The mid-crop will start slowly in April," said Albert N’Zue, who farms near the west-central region of Daloa, where rains were below average.

Farmers said regular rains in March and April could allow a significant volume of beans to leave the bush from mid-May to late June.

If rains remain abundant in May and June, the mid-crop could finish strong between mid-August and late September.

In the western region of Soubre, where rains were below average, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were above average, small and average pods were growing well, farmers said.

"The rains have turned the foliage green, which is a good sign for future production," said Simon Atta, who farms near Abengourou, where 15.9 millimetres (mm) fell last week - 2.7 mm above the average.

Average temperatures ranged between 29.2 and 32.9 degrees Celsius last week.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Mark Heinrich)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.