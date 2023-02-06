Ivory Coast rain improves outlook for start of cocoa mid-crop

ABIDJAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Above average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Growers in the world's top cocoa producer said they were happy with unusually good rainfall for February despite it still being the dry season, which runs from mid-November to March.

"It rained well. The mid-crop is looking good because lots of small pods are getting bigger," said Salame Kone, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 21.4 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 15 mm above the five-year average.

Rainfall was also above average in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou. Farmers said the moisture would help improve the quality of beans to be harvested in the first two months of the mid-crop.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central region of Yamoussoukro, where rains were below average, and in the central region of Bongouanou, where rains were above average, farmers said that based on the state of development of small pods, the mid-crop would start gradually in April.

"The mid-crop harvest will start timidly in April and increase in May," said Narcisse Tiemele, who farms near Bongouanou, where 6.7 mm of rain fell last week, 3.1 mm above the average.

Average temperatures ranged from 27.9 to 30.2 degrees Celsius in Ivory Coast last week.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

