Ivory Coast rain boosts cocoa mid crop outlook

ABIDJAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rainfall was above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions for a second consecutive week, boosting the growth of small pods ahead of the April-to-September mid crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is now in its dry season which runs officially from mid-November to March. Rains are normally poor and scarce during this period.

Several farmers across the country said the weather had generally been good since the start of the year and that plenty of flowers had developed into small pods as a result.

They added that harvests would be abundant from April onwards if conditions remained the same, making the start of the mid crop stronger than last season's.

Farmers also said plenty of good quality beans from the October-to-March main crop were still leaving the bush, and that volumes would pick up again in March after tighter supplies in January and February.

Rainfall was above average last week in the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou.

Farmers there said there were more small pods growing on trees compared to the same period last season.

"We will have many beans during the mid crop. There are already many small pods on trees," said Bernard Gbale, who farms near Soubre, where 20.6 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 17.6 mm above the five-year average.

Rainfall was also above average in the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central region of Yamoussoukro, but below average in the central region of Bongouanou.

Farmers there said cocoa trees carried plenty of fruit.

"The trees are doing well and are producing many small pods," said Albert N’Zue, who farms near Daloa.

Weekly average temperatures ranged between 27.7 and 30.5 degrees Celsius (81.86°F-86.9°F).

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.