Ivory Coast rain boosts cocoa main crop, more sun needed- farmers

ABIDJAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abundant rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions will strengthen the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday, though production in the coming 2023/24 season is still expected to be one of the smallest in years.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season which runs from April to mid-November.

Farming the crop requires a delicate mix of abundant rain interspersed with long sunny spells. Too much rain between May and July this year flooded plantations and killed off some of the early growth of the upcoming crop.

Production in the 2023/24 season starting Oct. 1 is expected to fall by as much as 20% as a result compared to recent years, industry sources said last week.

Some farmers said on Monday the weather had improved and trees were looking good on their plantations.

"The weather is good and there is enough to harvest. We need lots of sun to properly dry the beans that are coming from the bush," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where 20.7 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 3.1 mm above the five-year average.

In the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were above average last week, farmers said they were happy with the weather and that many pods were maturing on the trees.

In the centre-western regions of Daloa and Bongouanou, where rainfall was both below the average, and in the central region of Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was above the average, farmers said harvesting would pick up in late September as the first wave of pods was already ripe.

"The cocoa for the new season will be of good quality because there is enough sun here," said Robert Angoua, who farms near Daloa, where 23.1 mm of rain fell last week, 6.3 mm below the average.

Some cooperatives told Reuters that farmers were reluctant to sell their beans at the guaranteed farmgate price of 900 CFA francs ($1.47) per kg because they are expecting the government to raise the price when the new season starts on Oct. 1.

Average temperatures ranged from 24.7 to 27.3 degrees Celsius ((76.46 to 81.14°F) in Ivory Coast last week.

($1 = 611.7500 CFA francs)

