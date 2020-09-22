Ivory Coast president sees growth returning to 7-8% next year

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's economy has weathered the impact of the coronavirus better than expected and will return to growth of 7-8% next year, up from an anticipated 1.5-2% for 2020, President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday.

Economic fundamentals are stable and have reduced damage to industrial and financial activity, Ouattara said.

Cocoa prices have been buoyant this year.

"We will not experience a recession this year despite COVID-19," said President Ouattara. "Our country remains strong, and our industry too."

The president praised the quality of the economic results of the last nine years that have made Ivory Coast one of the economic powerhouses of West Africa.

Ouattara is anxious to reassure investors ahead of elections next month that have seen violent demonstrations by the opposition.

At least a dozen people have been killed since anti-Ouattara riots broke out last month after he declared he would run following the sudden death of his handpicked successor in July.

Ivory Coast and neighbouring Ghana, which together produce more than 60% of the world's cocoa, agreed last year to sell cocoa at a premium to ease pervasive farmer poverty.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; writing by Hereward Holland, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

