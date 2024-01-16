Ivory Coast plans to issue Eurobonds next week - sources

(Adds investor comment, bond prices from paragraph 5, adds context throughout)

ABIDJAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is preparing to raise funds on the Eurobond market next week, two government sources said on Tuesday, setting up the West African country to be the first Eurobond issuer in sub-Saharan Africa for almost two years.

A senior official who did not wish to be named said by phone that President Alassane Ouattara had mentioned the plan during a presentation to diplomats in the capital on Monday.

He did not provide any detail on the amount or the interest rate of the issuance, which would be the first from the region since Angola and South Africa in April 2022.

A senior finance ministry official, who also requested anonymity, said all the details of the operation had not yet been finalised and added that this would be a test for Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer.

"It's a good time to issue right now. It's cheaper than it was 3 months ago," said Lutz Rohmeyer, head of portfolio management at Capitulum Asset Management.

"If they can get away with a 8-9% yield for a 10-year bond in USD (U.S. dollars), it is okay."

Rohmeyer did not expect much more issuance in Africa. "South Africa could issue, and will... But apart from that, I do not see any country having market access at acceptable rates," he said.

Ivory Coast's 15-year bond maturing in 2033 currently yields 7.9% with a price of 88.2 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data, having been issued with a coupon of 6.125%.

It is seen as one of the continent's most stable economies, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting 6.5% growth in 2023.

Many Sub-Saharan African economies were hit hard by COVID-19, the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and rising global interest rates, which made foreign currency debt prohibitively expensive for most from early 2022.

