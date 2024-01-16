Ivory Coast plans to issue Eurobonds next week - government sources

ABIDJAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is preparing to raise funds on the Eurobond market next week, two government sources said on Tuesday.

A senior government official who did not wish to be named said by phone that President Alassane Ouattara had mentioned the plan during a presentation to diplomats in the capital on Monday.

He did not provide any detail on the amount or the interest rate.

A senior finance ministry official who also requested anonymity said all the details of the operation had not yet been finalised.

He added that this would be a test for Ivory Coast, which would be the first Eurobond issuer in sub-Saharan Africa since 2022.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Sofia Christensen and Kevin Liffey)

