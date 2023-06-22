News & Insights

World Markets

Ivory Coast lifts its forecast for 2023 cashew output by 22%

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

June 22, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by June and local processors have received for Reuters ->

By June, local processors have received 249,000 tonnes of cashews out of a goal of 300,000 tonnes for the 2023 season, he added.

He said 593,000 tonnes has already been exported to Vietnam and India, compared with 455,315 tonnes in the same period of last year.

Officials are trying to increase the amount of cashews processed locally, Coulibaly said, adding that in a few months four cashew industrial parks being built in the country's north and central regions would boost processing capacity.

Ivory Coast's cashew value chain was hit by a price slump after global demand for the nuts, eaten as snacks or used for cooking and desserts, tumbled after the coronavirus pandemic.

It plunged into an unprecedented crisis despite government subsidies and export incentives to local processors to remain competitive.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Jan Harvey)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.