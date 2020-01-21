World Markets

Ivory Coast leader says fears of age limit for presidential candidates unfounded

Reuters
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday a planned revision of the constitution would not include an age limit for presidential candidates, seeking to dispel fears that his main rivals would be unable to contest an October election.

