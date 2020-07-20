Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $254 million

ABIDJAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has issued 145 billion CFA francs ($254.69 million)in bonds on the West African bourse to raise funds to help boost its economy, a lead manager said on Monday.

The auction includes 100 billion CFA francs in seven-year bonds at a 5.80% interest rate, and a 45 billion CFA franc ten-year bond at 5.9%, lead manager from NSIA Finance said.

The bonds are being sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs to investors across West Africa's CFA currency zone from July 10 to 24. ($1 = 569.3100 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Bate Felix)

