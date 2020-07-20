World Markets

Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $254 million

Contributor
Loucoumane Coulibaly Reuters
Published

Ivory Coast has issued 145 billion CFA francs ($254.69 million)in bonds on the West African bourse to raise funds to help boost its economy, a lead manager said on Monday.

ABIDJAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has issued 145 billion CFA francs ($254.69 million)in bonds on the West African bourse to raise funds to help boost its economy, a lead manager said on Monday.

The auction includes 100 billion CFA francs in seven-year bonds at a 5.80% interest rate, and a 45 billion CFA franc ten-year bond at 5.9%, lead manager from NSIA Finance said.

The bonds are being sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs to investors across West Africa's CFA currency zone from July 10 to 24. ($1 = 569.3100 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Bate Felix)

((loucoumane.coulibaly@thomsonreuters.com; +225 05083848;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular