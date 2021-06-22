Ivory Coast issues $274 mln in domestic bonds

World Markets

Ivory Coast has issued 150 billion CFA francs ($273.69 million) in domestic bonds in an auction running until June 28, a lead manager of the sale at NSIA bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The auction opened on June 15 and includes 130 billion CFA francs of seven-year bonds at a rate of 5.80% and 20 billion CFA francs of 10-year bonds at 5.90%.

The bonds are being sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs across West Africa's currency zone and will be listed on the West African bourse.

($1 = 548.0600 CFA francs)

