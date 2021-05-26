World Markets

Ivory coast government issues decree to boost local firms' share in cocoa exports

Contributor
Ange Aboa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ivory Coast's government has ordered that 20% of cocoa purchases by multinational companies must be fulfilled by local firms in an effort to improve their competitiveness, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday.

ABIDJAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's government has ordered that 20% of cocoa purchases by multinational companies must be fulfilled by local firms in an effort to improve their competitiveness, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    May 18, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular