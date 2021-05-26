Ivory coast government issues decree to boost local firms' share in cocoa exports

ABIDJAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's government has ordered that 20% of cocoa purchases by multinational companies must be fulfilled by local firms in an effort to improve their competitiveness, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.