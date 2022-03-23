World Markets
PRU

Ivory Coast gold production rises 10% in 2021

Contributor
Loucoumane Coulibaly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ivory Coast's gold output in 2021 reached 41.85 tonnes, up 10% from 38 tonnes in 2020, the mines minister said on Wednesday.

ABIDJAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's gold output in 2021 reached 41.85 tonnes, up 10% from 38 tonnes in 2020, the mines minister said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is seeking to develop its long-neglected mining sector to diversify its revenue. It aims to boost gold output to 65 tonnes by 2025.

"Our country is resolutely committed... to make the mining sector the second pillar of our growth," said Thomas Camara, minister of mines, petroleum and energy at a meeting about the mining sector where he announced the figures.

Ivory Coast seeks to increase the mining sector's share of GDP to 5% next year and 6% in 2025, up from 3% now, he said.

Ivory Coast has five active gold mines and four more that will start production by 2025 or 2026, including one at the end of this year, said Jean-Claude Diplo, president of the Grouping of Mining Professionals of Ivory Coast (GPMCi).

Companies operating include Perseus Mining PRU.AX, Endeavour MiningEDV.L, and Africa-focused Allied Gold Corp.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Nellie Peyton and Jason Neely)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU EDV

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest Developments From the War in Ukraine, If Sanctions are Working

Mar 15, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular