Ivory Coast, Ghana to raise cocoa origin differentials in August

Contributor
Ange Aboa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's biggest cocoa producers, on Friday said they would raise the premium next month that chocolate makers and traders pay for their high quality beans.

Ivory Coast's Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has set its origin differential at zero for August compared to -125 pounds/tonne in July, according to a statement.

Ghana's regulator Cocobod will raise its origin differential to 20 pounds/tonne in August compared to -50 pounds/tonne in July, it said.

