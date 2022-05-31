Ivory Coast, Ghana publish origin differentials for June cocoa

ABIDJAN, May 31 (Reuters) - The premium paid by chocolate-makers and cocoa merchants for high-quality cocoa has been set at 125 pounds ($157.70) per tonne in Ivory Coast and -60 pounds per tonne in Ghana for the month of June, the two countries said on Tuesday.

This is the first time Ivory Coast and Ghana have published the so-called origin differentials as part of their joint Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative.

($1 = 0.7926 pounds)

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chris Reese)

