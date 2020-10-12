Ivory Coast farmers welcome heavy rains, fret about political tensions

ABIDJAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Above-average rainfall last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions brightened the outlook for the main crop harvest, farmers said on Monday, even as some voiced concerns about bean quality and the impact of electoral tensions.

Farmers in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, said harvesting for the October to March main crop had picked up significantly thanks to good soil moisture, and that they expected output to exceed last season's haul.

However, some were concerned the rains could lead to mouldy beans, while others said they were hurrying to sell ahead of the Oct. 31 presidential election.

President Alassane Ouattara is standing for a third term despite opposition protests that he is violating constitutional term limits.

In central regions like Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, farmers said the combination of abundant rains and lengthy sunny spells would boost yields in January and February.

"Everything is going well. The cocoa is growing healthily and we are going to start the big harvest in two weeks," said Albert N’Zue, who farms in the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for a quarter of national output.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Daloa reached 57.2 millimetres (mm) last week, 32.3 mm above the five-year average.

The western region of Man saw 90.9 mm of rain last week, 63.5 mm above average. The western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and the eastern region of Abengourou all experienced above-average rainfall too.

"It rained a little bit too much. The drying time became too long. We could have mould problems," said Ali Gbongue, who farms in Man.

Average temperatures over the past week ranged from 25.2 to 27.9 Celsius across the country.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross and Jan Harvey)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.