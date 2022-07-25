Ivory Coast dry spell good for cocoa main crop, cold weather concern-farmers

ABIDJAN, July 25 (Reuters) - A dry spell in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions was offset by good soil moisture from earlier rains, allowing for strong development of small pods in the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday, though cold weather was a concern.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season which normally runs from April to mid-November, when downpours are abundant and often heavy. However, rainfall has been below average in the past week.

Farmers said plenty of flowers had survived the dry spell, turning into small pods that pointed to a healthy start of the main crop in October. However, a prolonged wave of cold weather could dry flowers and prevent them turning into fruits.

"It's very cool in the mornings and the evenings. That can kill the young flowers," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms in the western region of Soubre, where 0.4 mm fell last week, 16.5 mm below the five-year average.

The situation was similar in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, farmers there said.

In the centre-west region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, farmers said the weather had led to a healthy yield of fruits.

"Towards the end of the week we had a lot of sunshine. If the heat carries on the yield will be good on the trees," said Amani Aka, who farms near Daloa, where 3 mm fell last week, 16.8 mm below the average.

The weekly average temperature ranged from 22.3 to 25.4 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Alison Williams)

