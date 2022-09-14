World Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 9.2% year-on-year in August, say exporters

Ange Aboa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9.2% year-on-year in August to 59,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 588,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the July, compared with 515,000 tonnes at the same period last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, BARN.S Olam OLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

