Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 9% y/y in August - exporters' association

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 9% year-on-year in August at 64,181 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 647,489 tonnes of beans by the end of August up 10,4 % compared with the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam OLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder.

