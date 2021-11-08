Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 8% in October, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 54,000 tonnes of beans by the end of October, up from 50,000 tonnes over the same period last season, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc [RIC:RIC:CARGIL.UL], among 12 active firms.

Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes.

It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Louise Heavens)

