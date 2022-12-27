Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.9% y/y in November, exporters say

ABIDJAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in November to 113,803 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

Total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 55,248 tonnes of beans by the end of November, up 5.1% compared with 52,580 tonnes at the same time last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc [RIC:RIC:CARG.UL].

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

