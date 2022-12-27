US Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.9% y/y in November, exporters say

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

December 27, 2022 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in November to 113,803 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

Total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 55,248 tonnes of beans by the end of November, up 5.1% compared with 52,580 tonnes at the same time last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc [RIC:RIC:CARG.UL].

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Sofia Christensen, Kirsten Donovan)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

