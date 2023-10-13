Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.5 % y/y in September -exporters' association

ABIDJAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.5% year-on-year in September at 59,067 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 706,556 tonnes of beans by the end of September, up about 10% compared with last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, OlamOLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder.

