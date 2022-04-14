Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.1% y/y in March, say exporters
ABIDJAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind rose 6.1% year-on-year in March to 52,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.
The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 315,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the March compared with 302,000 tonnes at the same point last season.
The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam OLAG.SI and CargillCARG.UL .
Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)
((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))
