Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 3.6% y/y in June- exporters' association

ABIDJAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 3.6% year-on-year in June at 56,555 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 522,825 tonnes of beans by the end of June, up 11.1% compared with the same period last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam OLAG.SI and Cargill Inc.CARG.UL

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.