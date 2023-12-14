News & Insights

Commodities

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 3.2% y/y in October -exporters' association

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

December 14, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 3.2 % year-on-year in October at 60,453 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, OlamOLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.