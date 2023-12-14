Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 3.2% y/y in October -exporters' association

ABIDJAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 3.2 % year-on-year in October at 60,453 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, OlamOLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder.

