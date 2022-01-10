Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 2% y/y in December, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind rose nearly 2% year-on-year in December to 52,000 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 159,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the December compared with 151,000 tonnes at the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc [RIC:RIC:CARGIL.UL].

Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

