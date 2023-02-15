World Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16.5% y/y in January, say exporters

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

February 15, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16.5% year-on-year in January to 61,386 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 233,743 tonnes of beans by the end of January, or up 10.8% compared with the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, OlamOLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.