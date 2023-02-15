Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16.5% y/y in January, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16.5% year-on-year in January to 61,386 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 233,743 tonnes of beans by the end of January, or up 10.8% compared with the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, OlamOLAG.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.