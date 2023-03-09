US Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16% y/y in February, exporters say

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

March 09, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16% year on year in February to 58,452 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 292,195 tonnes of beans by the end of February, or up almost 12% compared with the same period last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.