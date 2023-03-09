Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 16% y/y in February, exporters say

ABIDJAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 16% year on year in February to 58,452 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday.

The total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 292,195 tonnes of beans by the end of February, or up almost 12% compared with the same period last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

