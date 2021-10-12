Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 11.1% in September, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 556,000 tonnes of beans by the end of September since the start of the season on Oct. 1, 2020, down from 559,000 tonnes over the same period last season, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

Grinding reached 50,000 tonnes in September, up from 45,000 tonnes in the same month the previous year.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL, among 12 active firms.

Ivory Coast has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

