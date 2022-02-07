Ivory Coast cocoa grind down 3.6% yr/yr in January, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind fell 3.6% year-on-year in January to 53,000 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Monday.

The total grind from the start of the 2021/22 season in October stood at 212,000 tonnes of beans by the end of the January compared with 206,000 tonnes at the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.