Ivory Coast cocoa grind down 3.6% y/y in January, exporters association says

Credit: REUTERS/Ange Aboa

March 05, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was down 3.6% year-on-year in January at 63,380 metric tons, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

The total grind from the start of the 2023/24 season in October stood at 233,333 tons of beans by the end of January, down 2.1% compared with the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry CallebautBARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tons. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

