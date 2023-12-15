Ivory Coast cocoa grind down 16 % y/y in November -exporters

ABIDJAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was down 16% year-on-year in November at 46,818 metric tons, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

The total grind from the start of the 2023/24 season in October stood at 107,271 tons of beans by the end of November, down 6 % compared with the same point last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam International OLAM.SI and Cargill Inc CARG.UL.

Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. It is the world's top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Sofia Christensen and David Evans)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.