Ivory Coast cocoa farmers worry irregular rains could hurt mid-crop

ABIDJAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Below average rainfall mixed with long sunny spells last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions could hurt bean quality for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Some areas of its cocoa growing belt, however, recorded prolonged cloudy weather, raising expectations of a good crop.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November, when rains are expected to be abundant and heavy.

"The rains have not been abundant and regular," said Faustin Akesse, who farms near the central region of Bongouanou, where 24 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 3.6 mm below the five-year average.

"There is a risk that the size of our beans will be very small and of poor quality after mid-June if it does not rain properly this week," he said.

Similar weather conditions was reported in the central region of Yamoussoukro where 14.3 mm fell last week, 9.3 mm below the five-year average.

Cocoa farmers need regular spells of rainfall and sunshine to ensure a good crop.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces around a quarter of the national output, heavy rains fell two weeks ago. Farmers said irregular abundant rainfall in May could prevent the trees from reaching their maximum potential.

"The yield is good on the trees. We see a lot of pods. The heavy rains should not delay," said Benoit Kra, who farms near Daloa, where 14.2 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 9.8 mm below the five-year average.

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, in the southern regions of Divo and Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains where below average last week, farmers said they remained upbeat as there was no damage to trees from sunshine and the weather was often cloudy.

"Farmers (in the region) are not worried at the moment. The pods are developing well and harvesting is intensifying the plantations," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre where 7.4 mm fell last week, 19.3 mm below the average.

Average daily temperatures recorded in Ivory Coast last week ranged from 27.6 to 31.3 degrees Celsius.

