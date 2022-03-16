Ivory Coast cashew processors say government aid plan insufficient

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cashew processors say a government aid plan meant to revive the struggling sector is insufficient and that they are still unable to operate, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, has also in recent years become the top grower of cashew nuts with an annual production of around 1 million tonnes. It processes only about 10% of that and exports the rest raw.

The government has for years been trying to increase the amount of cashews processed locally, but Ivorian processors do not have the funds to compete with Asian companies for the raw nuts.

"We come to inform you that the plan in its current state is not operable," said the letter signed by Constance Kouame, secretary-general of the Association of Ivorian Cashew Processors, and addressed to the government on Tuesday.

"The campaign started a month ago and our factories will remain empty once again due to the lack of a support plan," she added.

Of the 20 Ivorian processors, eight have gone bankrupt in the last two years and the others are operating at a deficit.

According to the general manager of one of processing firms, an agreement had been reached so Ivorian processors could buy raw cashew nuts at the subsidized price of 305 CFA francs ($0.51) per kilogram from groups that are financed by the sector's marketing board, the Cotton and Cashew Council (CCA).

But those groups are instead selling all their supply to Asian buyers that pay more, he said. Raw cashew nuts are currently trading at 420-430 CFA francs per kilogram.

CCA management declined to comment on the letter, but a source within the regulator told Reuters the CCA will hold internal discussions to find a way out of the crisis and revise the aid scheme.

Government sources have previously said the aid plan, combined with private sector initiatives, should help boost processing to 50% of national production by 2025 or 2026, which would allow Ivory Coast to compete with the world's biggest processor, Vietnam. ($1 = 603.0500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.