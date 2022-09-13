World Markets
Ivory Coast authorises 102 companies to export cocoa and coffee in 2022/23

Credit: REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

ABIDJAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, has authorised 102 companies and cooperatives to buy and export cocoa and coffee in the 2022/23 season, according to a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The list includes 52 export companies, 41 cooperatives and nine grinding companies, according to the note signed by the head of the CCC, the industry regulator, on Sept. 9.

They include the major traders and chocolate makers Olam OLAM.SI, CEMOI, Barry Callebaut BARN.S , Touton, Sucden, Nestle NESN.S and Cargill CARG.UL .

Last year, Ivory Coast authorised 106 buyers and exporters.

Ivory Coast's annual cocoa production is about 2.2 million tonnes. The 2022/23 season will start on Oct. 1.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton, Kirsten Donovan)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

