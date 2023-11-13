News & Insights

Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 350,000 T by Nov 12

November 13, 2023 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Nov 13 - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 350,000 tonnes by Nov. 12 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 25% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 28,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 32,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12 for a total of 60,000 tonnes, down from 118,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

Last year's figure of 118,000 tonnes was recorded after dock workers ended a strike that had blocked cocoa arrivals for about a week.

