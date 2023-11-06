News & Insights

Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 290,000 T by Nov. 5 -exporters

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 06, 2023 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Main-crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 290,000 metric tons by Nov. 5, down 16.7% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 30,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 33,000 tons to San Pedro between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 for a total of 63,000 tons , up from 53,000 tons during the same week last season.

San Pedro handlers were on strike during the same period last season, which disrupted cocoa arrivals and unloading at the port.

The 53,000 tonnes are volumes recorded at Abidjan port alone.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Sofia Christensen and David Goodman)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

