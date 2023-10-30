News & Insights

World Markets

Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 227,000 T by October 29 -exporters

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

October 30, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 227,000 tons by Oct. 29 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 23.1% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 27,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 29,000 tons to San Pedro between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 for a total of 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.