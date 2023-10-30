Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 227,000 T by October 29 -exporters

ABIDJAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 227,000 tons by Oct. 29 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 23.1% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 27,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 29,000 tons to San Pedro between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 for a total of 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.