Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals seen at 171,000 T by October 22

ABIDJAN, Oct 23 - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 171,000 tonnes by Oct. 22 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 16.2% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 26,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 30,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Oct.16 and Oct. 22 for a total of 56,000 tonnes, down from 98,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian)

