Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 36% by Jan. 14, say exporters

ABIDJAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 914,000 tonnes by Jan. 14 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 36% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 18,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 23,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14 for a total of 41,000 tonnes, down from 70,000 tonnes the same week of the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Sofia Christensen and Louise Heavens)

