Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 34% by Feb. 4

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

February 05, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Feb 5 - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.051 million metric tons by Feb. 4 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 34% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 20,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 23,000 tons to San Pedro between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 for a total of 43,000 tons, down from 49,000 tons in the same week the previous season.

