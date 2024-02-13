Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 33% by Feb. 11

ABIDJAN, Feb 13 - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.092 million metric tons by Feb. 11 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 33% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 18,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 23,000 tons to San Pedro between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 for a total of 41,000 tons, up from 34,000 tons in the same week the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian)

