Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 32% yr/yr by Feb. 18

February 19, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

ABIDJAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.128 million tonnes by Feb. 18 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down about 32% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 14,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 22,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18 for a total of 36,000 tonnes, up from 22,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

