Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals down 29% by March 3, exporters say

ABIDJAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.917 million metric tons by March 3 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 29% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 13,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 21,000 tons to San Pedro between Feb. 26 and March 3 for a total of 34,000 tons, up from 18,000 tons during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

