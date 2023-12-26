News & Insights

World Markets

Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals 36.3% lower by Dec. 24 - exporters

December 26, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 747,000 tonnes by Dec. 24 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 36.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 35,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 38,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24 for a total of 73,000 tonnes, down from 112,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa, Editing by Sofia Christensen and Angus MacSwan)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.