Ivory Coast 2023/24 cocoa arrivals 36.3% lower by Dec. 24 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 747,000 tonnes by Dec. 24 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 36.3% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 35,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 38,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24 for a total of 73,000 tonnes, down from 112,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa, Editing by Sofia Christensen and Angus MacSwan)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

