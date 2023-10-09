News & Insights

Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 51,000 T by October 8

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

October 09, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cocoa main crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 51,000 tonnes by Oct. 8, up 143% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 27,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 24,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Oct.1 and Oct. 8 for a total of 51,000 tonnes, up from 21,000 tonnes during the same week the previous season.

